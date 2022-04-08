Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,486 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Allison Transmission worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 301,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. 4,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,373. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

