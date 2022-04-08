Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,533. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

