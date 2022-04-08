Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,140 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Rollins by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. 3,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,939. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.