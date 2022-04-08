Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post -$2.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.45) and the highest is ($1.81). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($1.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.29) to ($6.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.33) to ($5.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

ASND stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average of $133.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $96.97 and a one year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

