H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FUL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. 1,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.83.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

