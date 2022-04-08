Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skillsoft updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Skillsoft stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,909. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
SKIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
Skillsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
