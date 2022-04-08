Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $263.49 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $228.44 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

