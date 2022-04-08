419 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $503.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $547.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.32. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.42.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.