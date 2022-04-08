PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

