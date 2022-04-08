PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.
Shares of PNM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
