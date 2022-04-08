Zacks: Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Novan posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NOVN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 118,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,989. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $67,030 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novan by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.