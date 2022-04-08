Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 106.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

