Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 973,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 301,112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 731,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 63,945 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFG shares. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.52. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.