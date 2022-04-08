Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 99,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 253,773 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 625,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

ABUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.96 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

