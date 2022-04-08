Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

LMT opened at $465.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

