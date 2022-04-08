NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

