BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,165 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of BMRN opened at $83.35 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

