Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 79,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 311,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.
TEF stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.
Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
