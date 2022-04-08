Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $610,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

