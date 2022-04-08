2,791 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

