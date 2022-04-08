Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Duke Realty by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Realty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of DRE opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

