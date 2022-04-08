Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,940 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.