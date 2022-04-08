Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,573 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

