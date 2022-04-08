James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE JHX opened at $29.97 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.34.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

