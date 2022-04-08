Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 33,932 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.37.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

