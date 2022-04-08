Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.07) to GBX 725 ($9.51) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 510 ($6.69) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.54) to GBX 565 ($7.41) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $496.67.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

