Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $162.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50.

