620 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 620 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $608.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $359.60 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.65.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

