Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

