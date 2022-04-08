Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $81.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.