Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

