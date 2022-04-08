Avestar Capital LLC Sells 21,540 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.