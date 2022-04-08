Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,002 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $32,673,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $19,957,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $13,579,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $38.37 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $686.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

