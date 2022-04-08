Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 145.1% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.