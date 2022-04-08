Avestar Capital LLC Sells 89,995 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,995 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $35.53 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.