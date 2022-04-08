Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 942.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,996 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.