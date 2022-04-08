Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 498 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 498 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $608.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $269.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $359.60 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $536.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

