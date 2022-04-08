Taraxa Market Cap Hits $8.33 Million (TARA)

Taraxa (TARA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Taraxa has a market cap of $8.33 million and $2.13 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Taraxa has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00035659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00105721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Taraxa

Taraxa (TARA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taraxa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taraxa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taraxa using one of the exchanges listed above.

