Contrasting Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35% All For One Media 40,529.34% -24.30% 3,234.01%

This table compares Esports Technologies and All For One Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $170,000.00 499.51 -$15.20 million N/A N/A All For One Media $10,000.00 116.55 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Esports Technologies and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.22%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than All For One Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of All For One Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Esports Technologies beats All For One Media on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About All For One Media (Get Rating)

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. The company primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

