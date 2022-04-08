Datamine (DAM) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine (DAM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $231,686.93 and approximately $2,202.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00292204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005614 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.08 or 0.01645584 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,318 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

