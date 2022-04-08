Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,396 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.42. 12,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,224. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

