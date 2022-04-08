JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price to €60.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,734 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $96,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $73,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

