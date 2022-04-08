Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after acquiring an additional 288,937 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,526. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

