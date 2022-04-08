Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

EBAY opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.