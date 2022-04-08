Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. The company's strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for major long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. Notably, the company expects to generate $1.5-$1.7 billion of free cash flow in 2022, suggesting a significant improvement from $849 million reported in 2021. It is targeting a capital return program of 25%-50% of free cash flows annually, beginning with the implementation of the share repurchase program of up to $1 billion. Also, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising natural gas price. Given these tailwinds, Antero Resources is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.23.

AR stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 54,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,719. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

