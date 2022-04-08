Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after buying an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,184,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $120.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

