Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $500,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

MP traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,584. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

