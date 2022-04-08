Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,822. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $168.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

