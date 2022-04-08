Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,393 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $130.83. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.62 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

