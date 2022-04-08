New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from New Hope’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

In related news, insider Robert Millner purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.36 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$336,200.00 ($252,781.95).

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

