Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 141,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Dorman Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 425,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 409,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

